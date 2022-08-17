Ghaziabad: Raja Babu, a disabled cricketer, who is hailed as the Dhoni of Ghaziabad for his striking helicopter shot. He met with an unfortunate train accident in 1997 in which his leg was amputated. At that time, he was only seven years old.

Since childhood, he was fond of cricket and even after losing his leg, he did not give up, and became a member of the Divyang Cricket Association. Raja Babu became the captain of the UP cricket team under the Disabled Cricket Association and performed brilliantly in Divyang cricket. He has also received many state awards. Currently, he plays wheelchair cricket for Madhya Pradesh, but due to lack of funds, he is unable to buy a cricket kit for himself. In order to run the household, he also drives an e-rickshaw in the streets of Ghaziabad.

He is originally from Jalaun, and now lives in Ghaziabad. In the year 2017, while being the captain of the UP team, he played Divyang cricket at the national level. Not only this, his highest record is 67 runs in 20 balls. Troubled by financial constraints, Raja Babu had to resort to driving an e-rickshaw, which he got from a social worker.

He told that in 2017, an article was written on sports, after which a social worker from Noida reached out to him. The social worker was happy and gifted an e-rickshaw to him. He told that he has played National Disabled Cricket in about 15 states. There was also a match with the hero of South, in which he did well in three matches. Raja Babu says that cricket is a very expensive game and he is unable to afford a kit without any aid.. He has appealed for help to get a cricket kit. Raja Babu lives in a rented house with two children, his mother and father.