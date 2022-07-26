Raipur: Kargil Vijay Diwas -- celebrated today to commemorate India's victory in Kargil war against Pakistan on 26 July 1999 -- celebrates the valour and sacrifice of the country's soldiers. But Nayak Deepchand from Chhattisgarh, who lost both his legs and right hand while fighting enemy soldiers in the war feels there is a need to do something concrete instead of mere jingoism.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Nayak Deepchand wished the countrymen a Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas. “The whole country will celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas, but the families of those who died during the war should get a chance to celebrate in the true sense,” the retired, hurt soldier said. “The disabled soldiers should get a chance to celebrate Vijay Diwas.

"We are celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas by organizing street programs and many big events, which is good, but I hope that the soldiers are respected from the heart. We never hear the authorities spend an evening with the disabled soldiers,” he added. Besides the soldiers, Nayak Deepchand said the families of the martyrs and those left disabled like him deserve the respect of the people.

“The government gives pension to the families, but along with the government, it is also the responsibility of the society. Many soldiers were martyred in the Kargil war, but today the names of very few people are remembered. People should have awareness. Kargil Day will be celebrated in the true sense on the day when the soldiers of the country will be respected."

Deepchand lamented that while travelling on the train, many times “people do not even offer the lower seat for 2 to 3 hours." “Which Kargil Vijay Diwas are we talking about? What is going on in the minds of today's youth? Nobody thinks about it. I urge people to respect the soldiers of the country wholeheartedly. A soldier is like oxygen for the country," he added.

"If a soldier shifts from the country's borders even for 2 minutes, the nation will once again be entangled in the chains of slavery,” he said. The ex-soldier also rued the 'dirty politics that is happening in the country today'. “One day our country will be defeated by it. But soldiers always make the country win. Politics is not dirty but in today's time, people who are getting corrupt in the name of politics need to be reformed.

He also said that country should always be put first, adding that casteism, regionalism and self-centeredness are on the rise these days. Recalling the sacrifices of fellow soldiers in the Kargil war, Deepchand paid special tribute to his comrade Mukesh Kumar martyred in the Kargil war.

“I bow down to all the comrades who were martyred. There are programs for martyrs, but for those who have lost their hands and feet in the war, who have become disabled, there is no program. This too is a pain. Many comrades have fought in their lives even after the war. We say Jai Hind and Vande Mataram for one day but forget all these things for the rest of the day,” Deepchand said.



Over the tragic incident in which he lost both his legs and right hand, Deepchand said the bomb was detonated inside the ammunition store leading to grievous injuries to him. “My legs were amputated in the hospital. I was talking at the time, but my fellow soldiers were crying. The doctor had said that there were only 5% chances of my survival,” recalled the soldier.

Over his comments on the recently announced Agniveer scheme which triggered country-wide protests over its contractual scheme of military recruitment, Deepchand said the pros and cons of the scheme will be clear in future

Also read: Kargil War: Here's how the events unfolded