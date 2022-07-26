New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday leaves ED office after being questioned for over 6 hours in the National Herald money-laundering case. According to sources, she was asked around 55 questions so far in two days. She was asked similar questions that were asked of Rahul Gandhi, they said.

The Enforcement Directorate summoned her again on Wednesday for questioning in the case. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other party leaders were detained by Delhi Police at Vijay Chowk during MPs' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest against the questioning of Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.