New Delhi: Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, will be asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five-day questioning, ED sources said. Sonia Gandhi has been asked to join the probe in mid July by the ED. Her questioning, which was scheduled on June 23, was postponed on health grounds.

"We have to ask about her role in the deal between Young India and Associated Journal Ltd (AJL)," the sources said. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had said that late Motilal Vora was looking after these affairs. Vora held 12 per cent stake in Young India whereas Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi held 76 per cent stake. As per ED, Gandhis were major beneficiaries in the whole deal. (IANS)