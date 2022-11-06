Shimla: BJP president J P Nadda Sunday held a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate here and walked through the Lower Bazar, urging people to re-elect his party in the state. The roadshow was part of the BJP's state-wide 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' to connect with the people of the state. Nadda started his roadshow from the Central Telegraph office and had "jalebis" at a famous sweet shop and met several people on the way.

BJP candidate from Shimla Urban Sanjay Sood accompanied him during the Jan Sampark Abhiyan. Sood (57) and his family ran a tea stall at the old Shimla bus stand but is now a 'crorepati'. He started his career as an ABVP activist and went on to join the BJP's media department. Sood has replaced Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj in the seat who has been shifted to the Kasumpti assembly constituency. Nadda later held a roadshow in Solan in favour of BJP candidate Rajesh Kashyap. (PTI)

