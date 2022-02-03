New Delhi: Trailblazing Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza who recently announced her retirement says she would continue her association with the game either as a coach or a commentator. Last month, Sania announced that she will hang up her racquet at the end of the 2022 season as her body was "wearing down".

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Sania spoke about her career, the challenges she faced, and how she planned to be a part of the game even after her retirement. The tennis star, who began training at the age of five and entered the professional tennis arena at 15, said the game was not considered a "women's forte" in India.

"The biggest challenge I have faced is to prove to my country and the rest of the world that Indian women can excel in international tennis. I am happy that I emerged successfully," she said. Sania has had a long career with many ups and lows. Injuries, controversies, awards, the 35-year-old has seen it all as she rose to the number one spot in the doubles ranking.

Asked what motivated her to train every day for the last few decades, she said: "I love the sport. Tennis is my driving force. No matter the injuries and surgeries, my passion for the sport has been driving me all these years. The urge to excel in it for my country pushed me to work hard."

Talent, a fighting spirit, self-confidence, and an urge to excel, according to her, are the strengths of any athlete. "Accepting defeat with despair, resilience to hit back after a discouraging match, and the ability to enjoy every match irrespective of the outcome has been my focus throughout," she said.

Speaking about her post-retirement plans, Sania said that she could never stay away from the sport she loved so much. Asked if she saw herself as a coach or commentator, Sania replied in affirmative and said: "My association with tennis will continue though not as a player. I cannot distance myself from the sport I adore".

Sania has been married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik since 2010. Their son Izhaan was born in 2018. Asked how she managed her professional career and her life as a wife and mother, she said: "Once I set a goal, I do not back off until I achieve it. I give more than my best. My family has always been a pillar of support for me." To mention, Sania's decision to hang her racquet has been influenced by the need to spend more time with her family, especially her young son.

Commenting on it, she said that staying away from home and family for extended periods was in fact one of the challenges she faced as a professional sportsperson. "Motherhood had made it doubly difficult for me. If I leave my son at home, my thoughts keep going back to him. Nor can I take him along owing to the pandemic. Coordinating family and sport is definitely a difficult aspect of being a professional woman athlete," she said.

Sania said that it was always great to hear that she was an inspiration for Indian kids to take up the racquet. "It has been a humbling experience too. I feel proud to have inspired kids to take up tennis," she said.

Sania said the pandemic had been a huge setback for the world of tennis. "It is a first-of-its-kind situation. Sportsmen require mental fitness alongside physical stamina. Each player follows a different regimen. Few may go out on vacations to relax while few prefer to spend time with family and friends. However, the pandemic has forced them to stick to their bubbles. This may have a negative impact on their psyche in the longer run," the Indian tennis star said.

Sania advised aspiring sportspersons to choose the sport that interests them and train in it every day. "Unless you have a passion for the sport, you cannot excel in it. Becoming a professional player is no cakewalk. Nor is it impossible. If you have the passion needed for the sport, you can have a successful career," she said.

Asked why India, after all these years, is yet to see another Sania, she said: "There are many reasons. The sport must be organised, have the right management. We need platforms, enough sponsors to promote budding talent. Tennis is an expensive sport. After a point in a player’s career, only sponsorships can take them out to the world. If every player has all the right chances and talent, we can surely see many more tennis stars."