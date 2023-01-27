New Delhi: Imparting his knowledge and tactics on time management to the students attending the 'Pariksha pe Charcha' on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a mother is the best example to acutely notice and learn proper time management from.

"Have you ever observed your mother's time management skills? A mother never feels burdened by the immense work she does. If you observe your mother, then you will understand how to manage your time well," he said when posed with a question about how one should manage time by a student in the audience.

"If you observe your mother working, you will see she does everything very carefully. She knows everything in advance and makes arrangements of all the requirements accordingly," he said, emphasizing that a student should always keep a diary and maintain a balance sheet to have things properly planned and in perspective.

Further laying out a strategy for successful time management, the PM said that a student should use the first 30 minutes for the most difficult subject. "This will help you develop an interest in the subject that you do not like. The easier subjects can come later in the sequence," he said.

The PM further said that although it is necessary for a student to force himself into studying the subjects he does not like, everyone should put in the effort to find a solution to the problem instead of skipping the subject altogether.

Speaking about the importance of time management in life as well, the Prime Minister said that it is crucial to be able to use time wisely even in life. "Not just in exams, but in life too, we should be able to use time properly. One should not get tired from work. When you start working properly, with a plan in place, you will find that work gets done very easily and does not drain you," he said.

Backing his explanation with a mother's example again, the PM said, "If you observe your mothers, you'll see they do everything perfectly, but they barely ever get tired. She starts working whenever she finds time. You will better understand the micro-management of work if you start really observing how your mothers work," the PM said.

Pariksha pe Charcha is a unique interactive program conceptualized by PM Modi wherein students, parents, and teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss anxieties related to examinations and life after school.