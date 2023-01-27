New Delhi: Speaking at the 6th edition of the annual 'Pariksha pe Charcha' in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the students to not resort to 'cheating' in examinations and instead direct their 'time and creativity in a good way' to focus on themselves.

"Some students use their creativity for 'cheating' in examinations. If these students use their time and creativity in a good way, they will achieve heights of success," the Prime Minister said as he addressed a group of students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries, and parents from 50 countries.

Further opining how shortcuts can never take anyone high up the ladder of success, the Prime Minister said, "We should never opt for shortcuts in life. It's better to focus on ourselves insead if we want to be successful."

He said that the students who put in sincere efforts during examinations, always emerge victorious."If you put lots of efforts whidle studying during your examinations, I am assuring you, your efforts will never go to waste," PM Modi said.

The Pariksha pe Charcha event this year has been organized successfully for the last five years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The program is proposed to be in a town hall type format, as in the year 2022, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, as determined by the Ministry of Health.

The registrations for this program this year has received a massive response during its registrations between November 25 and 30, the Eductaion Ministry officials informed. The event seeks to help in overcoming stress in order to celebrate life as an 'Utsav'.