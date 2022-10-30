Shadnagar (Telangana): The Congress will provide fixed jobs for contractual workers, bring back the old pension scheme (OPS) and ensure timely promotions if it comes to power in Gujarat, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said it is the Congress' firm promise "fixed jobs for contractual workers, bringing back the old pension scheme and timely promotions". "Implemented it in Rajasthan, now employees will get their due as soon as Congress government is formed in Gujarat," Gandhi said using the hashtag 'Congress degi pakki naukri'.

The Assembly elections in the state are expected to be announced soon. Meanwhile, Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “price rise and unemployment” in the country, Rahul Gandhi asked why the Prime Minister was not addressing the issues.

Speaking at a meeting as a part of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ Gandhi alleged that government schools, colleges and universities in Telangana are being privatised by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government.

“Narendra Modiji, say something. Gas cylinder’s cost is now Rs 1,000. Petrol price used to be Rs 70 (per litre). Narendra Modi used to mention in every speech that petrol cost has gone up to Rs 70. Now, it has crossed Rs 100. Diesel used to be Rs 56 (per litre). Now, it has become Rs 100, but Narendra Modi does not say anything on that,” Gandhi charged.

Alleging that BJP and TRS are trying to suppress people’s voices, the Congress leader said his ongoing march replicates true India wherein public concerns are heard. Gandhi alleged that BJP toppled governments in Goa and other States by using money power. Describing BJP and TRS are the same and create drama during elections, he claimed that both spend hundreds of crores during polls. (Agency inputs)