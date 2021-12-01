Jorhat(Assam): The main accused in the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leader Animesh Bhuyan’s mob lynching case in Jorhat died on Wednesday morning while trying to escape from police custody. Police said that the accident took place when the accused Niraj Das tried to escape from a police van.

Police said that Neeraj Das was also believed to be involved in the drugs trade and they were taking him in a van to lead the police from where the drugs racket being operated. However, near the Gattani Factory area at Chinamora, he tried to escape by jumping from the van and was seriously injured. Three injured policemen along with Das were brought to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where Das was declared as brought dead.

Although he was rushed to Jorhat Medical College Hospital he died on the way. Niraj and 12 others had been arrested by the police for their involvement in the mob lynching incident at Jorhat where All Assam Students Union leader Animesh Bhuyan was brutally lynched. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the brutal incident and assured justice would soon be delivered. He also instructed the police to deal with this lynching seriously.

