Jorhat (Assam): Tension prevailed in Assam's Jorhat town following an incident where a student leader was lynched to death by miscreants on Monday evening.

Police said that the incident took place over a road accident near Jorhat truck stand. Three youths were surrounded by a group of about 50 youths accusing that they have committed a road accident. The 50 youths surrounded one of the three and lynched him to death.

The deceased, identified as Animesh Bhuyan, is a member of the All Assam Students' Union (Aasu). Eyewitnesses said that the deceased and those accompanying him were trying to help a victim of a road accident. However, the 50 youths accused them of being responsible for the road accident and started beating one of them mercilessly.

Although Bhuyan was rushed to the Jorhat Medical College, the doctors declared him brought dead. Jorhat Superintendent of Police Ankur Jain reached the spot immediately to take stock of the situation and said that three of the miscreants were apprehended immediately while the search is on for others involved in the lynching. "We have received video footage of the whole incident and all the culprits will be brought to the book," Jain said.

Following the incident, the All Assam Students Union (AASU) have set a 24-hour deadline for the police to arrest the culprits failing which they threatened a complete shutdown of the town. Locals also blamed it on the police and said that although there were police patrols nearby they failed to stop the miscreants from assaulting the deceased.