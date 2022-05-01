Gorakhpur: A team of 27 students in their second year of Mechanical Engineering at the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur, developed an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) which had cleared all its trails successfully at Asia's longest high-speed track called NATRAX near Indore.

Assistant Professor, Dhirandera Singh who guided the students during the project said, "recently our team participated in BAJA SAE, a student-level competition sponsored by Mahindra, and clinched 47 position out of 147 teams that participated in this national level competition. While in the endurance test we got 26th position out of 39 selected teams."

It's a single-seat, four-wheel vehicle that is been developed within a budget of Rs 5 lakhs. The 205 kg ATV has a 305cc engine with 10 Bhp and can go up in rough terrain.

Not only the students but the University administration is also happy with this new achievement and The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor JP Pandey, has assured to provide further assistance to help students working in the field of research.

