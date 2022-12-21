Hyderabad (Telangana): The names of MLC Kavitha, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghav Reddy and Aurobindo Pharma Director Sarathchandra Reddy appeared in the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case of Sameer Mahendru, who was arrested in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Along with them, Boinapalli Abhishek, Buchi Babu, and Arun Pillai have played roles in this whole affair, as per the ED charge sheet. The ED findings are based on the statements taken from Sameer Mahendru, P. Saratchandra Reddy, Binay Babu, Vijay Nair, and Boinapalli Abhishek.

The ED charge sheet has said that the Indospirits company, in which Magunta Raghav Reddy and Kavitha are the original partners, sold 14,05,58,890 bottles of liquor and earned Rs 192.8 crores. The South Group under the control of Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Reddy, Sarath Reddy, and K. Kavita gave Rs 100 crores to Vijay Nair.

The South Group paid these contributions in advance as per the agreement between the South Group and the APP (Aam Aadmi Party) leaders. As a result, the South Group got unwanted benefits. A 65% stake in Indospirit was given to South Group in order to recover Rs.100 crore given in the form of donations.

The stake in Indospirits was led by South Group with the names of Arun Pillai and Prem Rahul as Benami representatives. Over 36 people involved in this case destroyed 170 phones.

The ED charge sheet revealed that Sameer met Kavitha at her house in Hyderabad in January this year. Along with Sameer, Sarathchandra Reddy, Arun Pillai, Abhishek, and Kavitha's husband Anil were also present there. On that occasion, it is reported that Kavitha assured Arun Pillai that he is like a family member and doing business with him means doing business with Kavitha.

Vijay Nair, AAP's nominee, told Arun Pillai that there is a total income of Rs. 10 thousand crores in this liquor scam, so they need big heads. While waiting for bigwigs, Saratchandra Reddy showed interest in Delhi's liquor business. It was in this context that he brought Buchi Babu in for financial resources and marketing analysis, according to the ED charge sheet.