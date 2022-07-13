Srinagar: Following the death of Assistant sub-inspector Mushtaq Ahmad who was killed in a militant attack in Srinagar on Tuesday evening, it has come to the fore that his son was a militant. Aaqib Mushtaq, the son of slain ASI Mushtaq Ahmad, was an engineering student-turned-militant and was gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in the year 2020.

The family had approached the authorities for the body but was denied given the police 'protocol' under which the militants are buried in the mountains in north Kashmir for the past few years now. Mushtaq was killed while two other policemen were injured as militants Tuesday fired upon police officials at the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar district.

According to the initial inputs, the militants attacked a police checkpoint at Lal Bazar in which three cops received bullet wounds. They were shifted to a nearby hospital immediately for treatment where one of them, a sub-inspector, succumbed. The attack, according to police officials, took place near GD Goenka school in the Lal Bazar area. Meanwhile, a purported video of the attack is being widely shared.

In the video, a pistol-borne militant is seen shooting the cops, two of them standing unarmed while one is shot sitting inside a police cab.

