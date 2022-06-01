New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has suggested to the State police forces and border guarding Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to train and liaison with people living in the border areas for gathering intelligence inputs so as to check drug trafficking, infiltration and illicit use of drones. In a recent communication with the State police forces and border guarding agencies, the Home Ministry said that it is imperative to make strong liaisoning with the people living in border areas.

Earlier, the decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla where top officials of border guarding agencies, central armed police forces as well as State police representatives were present. A senior official in the MHA privy to the meeting told ETV Bharat that emphasis has been given to the States like Punjab, Rajasthan, and J&K from where the maximum number of cases of drug trafficking, infiltration, and illicit use of drones is taking place.

"It has been emphasized that the people living in border areas are well versed with the terrain and other geographical conditions. Therefore, they can be of immense help in providing intelligence inputs and assist police and border guarding forces during emergencies," the official said on condition of anonymity. Representatives from Rajasthan and Punjab have also said that there is no communication gap between the CAPF and state police forces working in the bordering areas and regular meetings are held at the district and senior levels.

Both the States have informed that Subsidiary Multi-Agency Centre (SMAC) meetings for better coordination and sharing of information as well as inputs are also held on a regular basis between State police, CAPF, BSF, and various other subsidiary agencies under the auspicious of State Intelligence Bureau.

Quoting responses from the Punjab government, the official from MHA has said that the State police have been organizing a number of training programs to impart knowledge and skills to police officers to investigate NDPS Act cases including detailed instructions for ensuring illegally properties of drug smugglers.

Quite often, border guarding agencies in Punjab, J&K shot down drones coming from across the border carrying illicit drugs as well as arms and ammunition. Transportation of drugs, arms, and ammunition via drones has become a major cause of concern for security agencies. Such incidents have been reported maximum in Punjab and J&K as well as Rajasthan.

As per Border Security Force (BSF) records, as many as 130 incidents of drone sightings have been reported since 2021 till date. Around 75 such incidents have been reported in the Punjab frontier followed by 35 in the Jammu and around 10 such incidents in Rajasthan. Some incidents have been reported along with Gujarat and Kashmir frontiers as well.

