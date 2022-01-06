MEA on Chinese illegal constructions on Pangong lake, says such activities going on for decades
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs has said that the Chinese construction activity in eastern Ladakh's Pangong lake is happening in areas illegally occupied by China for the past many decades. The ministry conveyed that the government is monitoring the situation.
The comments come after satellite images showed China building a bridge on its side of the Pangong lake amid a prolonged Sino-India military standoff in the border area.
More details are awaited.
