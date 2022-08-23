Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Tuesday criticized the controversial remarks made by Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh against the Prophet Mohammad. Mayawati termed as "disgraceful" the alleged remarks made by the BJP leader. The BJP's Telangana MLA was arrested and suspended from the party on Tuesday for his alleged controversial remarks against a particular religion.

In this backdrop, the BJP leadership has instructed its leaders to maintain restraint. BSP supremo Mayawati tweeted, "The heated atmosphere across the country has not even calmed down over the controversial remarks by now-suspended Nupur Sharma. Now another BJP leader, Telangana MLA Raja Singh did the same kind of provocative act, which is disgraceful and utterly condemnable." Mayawati tweeted, "Although the Telangana government arrested the BJP MLA in Hyderabad on Tuesday, is it not the responsibility of the BJP to control their leaders in order to maintain peace and tranquillity besides saving the country's image from being damaged."