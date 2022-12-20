New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against five persons in a case linked to the radicalization and recruitment of innocent youth including women into the Communist Party of India (Maoist), the agency said on Tuesday.

The anti-terror agency filed the chargesheet before a special court at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh against the five accused persons in the case registered based on the complaint filed regarding the recruitment of one Radha to the cadres of CPI (Maoist), a proscribed organization.

The allegation in the complaint indicated that the accused persons -Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa - motivated Radha to join the Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) and subsequently radicalized and recruited her to the proscribed organization, CPI (Maoist), under the leadership of underground Maoists, RK (since deceased) Uday and Aruna.

The investigation conducted so far revealed that the accused persons Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa had indeed attracted gullible young girls to the CMS under the guise of social work and depending on their dedication to the organization, such girls would be identified and sent to the proscribed organization, CPI (Maoist), the NIA said.

"Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa had recruited few other girls to the CPI (Maoist) and had attempted to recruit many others," said the agency. Devendra had taken the missing girl Radha to the forests under the pretext of rendering medical assistance to someone and that Uday and Aruna coerced her to join the proscribed organization, it said.

"The role of the CMS, an organization, and other leaders of CMS, in the larger conspiracy, is being probed into," the agency said. The case was initially registered by Peddabayalu Police Station of Visakhapatnam and was later reregistered by the NIA on June 3 this year.

"The larger conspiracy of CMS is being probed into," an NIA official said. The investigation, he said, revealed that the accused persons had recruited a few other girls and attempted to recruit several others. "The accused have informed the interrogators during the course of the investigation that the outfit is on a recruitment spree across India," he said.

"Investigation revealed that apart from Andhra Pradesh, the CPI (Maoist) is also trying to recruit women cadres in West Bengal and Assam," the official added. "NIA teams in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam are in constant touch with the local police to stop such move of recruitment of women cadres by the CPI (Maoist)," the official said.

In the last one year, more than a dozen women cadres of CPI (Maoist) were arrested by the security agencies. Earlier in April, NIA arrested two women cadres of the outfit from two different places in Assam. Reema Orang alias Saraswati was arrested from Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district whereas Pinki was arrested from Sonakhira tea estate in Karimganj district.