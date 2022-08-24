Haridwar: Police nabbed a man after he murdered his two-year-old daughter and tried to give up his own life in the Sidcul police station area on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused slit his daughter's throat after his wife who is a Muslim by religion forced him to convert their daughter's religion. The wife of the accused went to her hometown when the accused slit his daughter's throat with a blade and dumped the corpse in the bushes.

SP City Swatantra Kumar, CO Sadar BS Chauhan, and SHO Sidkul Santosh Kumar rushed to the spot and commenced the investigation and found out that the accused is identified as Kuldeep, while the body has been sent for post-mortem. SHO Sidkul Pramod Uniyal informed the media that the accused was rushed to Higher Center AIIMS Rishikesh for the treatment of his injuries by the SIDCUL police.

During the investigation, Kuldeep said, "I married a Muslim, resident of Bijnor who has been forcing me to convert our daughter's religion and we have had many arguments on the same. On Tuesday, when she went to her hometown, Bijnor, I killed my daughter and tried to kill myself too." SHO Sidkul Pramod Uniyal said, "The accused has been admitted to the hospital while he will be booked once he recovers."