Mahua Moitra on indecent speech in LS

New Delhi: TMC's firebrand speaker Mahua Moitra stayed firm on her ground over her usage of 'indecent' language in her speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Speaking to the media she said that if she is taken to the privileges committee she will present her side of the story. The lower House erupted in anger when Moitra questioned billionaire industrialist Adani's relation with the Prime Minister and how Adani has befooled the government.

"I am surprised BJP is teaching us parliamentary etiquette. That representative from Delhi heckled me...I'll call an apple an apple, not an orange...if they'll take me to the privileges committee, I'll put my side of the story," she said outside the Parlaiment on Wednesday.

For the first time, all of us were able to show the people of India what this Adanigate was all about. BJP has been trying to shove this under the carpet for the past three years. I am glad all Opposition parties came out together in protest against this," she added.

While participating in the debate on the 'Motion of Thanks to the President's Address' in Lok Sabha, there were angry exchanges between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP members after she concluded her speech. Moitra was even heard using certain obscene words to which the Chair objected. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi asked Moitra to apologise out of morality.

In her speech Moitra without naming Adani, said that a famous person whose name starts with 'A' and ends with 'I' who stinks of crony capitalism, had duped everyone. Certain portions of her speech were also expunged by the Chair. (With Agency inputs)