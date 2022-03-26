Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will soon set up a backward commission that will study the backwardness of the Maratha community, state minister Ashok Chavan informed the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Friday.

Also read: Maha MLC polls: BJP wins 4 of 6 seats; wrests Akola-Buldhana-Washim seat from Sena

He also said the state government and Centre can work together and find a way to give reservations to the Maratha community.

"The Union government needs to relax the upper limit of reservation, which now stands at 50 per cent, he said.

PTI