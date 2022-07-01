New Delhi: A letter has been written to the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, seeking directions to Justice Surya Kant-led bench to withdraw its observations made against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during the hearing of her petition seeking clubbing of all FIRs registered against her. The letter has been written by Gau Mahasabha leader Ajay Gautam.

During the hearing on Friday, Justice Surya Kant-led bench remarked that the way Nupur Sharma "ignited emotions" across the country, she was "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country" and that her outburst on television is responsible for the unfortunate murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur.

Further emphasizing that Nupur and her "loose tongue has set the entire nation on fire", the court asked, "What is the business of the TV channel and Nupur Sharma to discuss a matter that is sub-judice, except to promote an agenda?"

The petitioner has contended that the court's observation has justified the killing of Kanhaiya Lal and "gives a clean chit" to the murderers. The statements affect the merits of the case and Nupur Sharma had not approached the court for merits but just for clubbing FIRs, the petitioner said. Moreover, the petitioner said that Nupur "was telling the truth which is well documented and acknowledged by clerics and society so it is not an offense".

"It has not been proved in any court of law the statement made by Nupur Sharma is incorrect," read the letter. The petitioner sought a declaration that observations made by Justice Surya Kant were uncalled for and sought the transfer of all cases against Nupur Sharma to Delhi.