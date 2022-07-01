New Delhi: Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of all the FIRs registered against her, across several states over her controversial remark, to Delhi for investigation. Sharma also added that she is constantly facing life threats.

The former BJP national spokesperson had made a controversial statement on Prophet Muhammad in a television interview that sparked a huge row across the country and also resulted in protests that turned violent. It was only after some Arab nations like Saudi Arabia and Qatar took offense against it that the BJP top leadership chose to dismiss Nupur Sharma's views as those from 'fringe' elements and not from the BJP.