New Delhi: From zero in 2002 the length of operational metro rail projects has reached 824 kms, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in Rajya Sabha on Monday. He also said another Another 1,039 kilometres is under construction.

"The urban transport, let's say metro rail, from zero in 2002 has come up to 824 kilometres, which is operational. Another 1,039 kilometres is under work. So, it is rapidly expanding," he said, while replying to a supplementary during the Question Hour.

The Minister said that the Union Government is investing heavily to boost public transport infrastructure infrastructure. " We are on the path of those who are advocating bringing in of more public transport and that is why we have gone from 0 to 824 kilometers, and another 1,039 kms coming up. That, in itself, is a testimony to the fact that public transport is being encouraged."

"We are already one of the largest metro operators...I am sure, the time will come we would be the second largest metro operator in the world," he added. Emphasizing that the Centre is encouraging public and urban transport through various schemes, the Minister said "we encourage the purchase of buses; we encourage the metro system. The metro system, by definition, is a capital intensive system."

Also Read: Less than one 'jhuggi' per acre of land for resettlement of slum dwellers in Delhi: Govt

As for making metro rail affordable to the poor people of all the cities, Puri said that there are some some state governments which would want to make metro system free, which means the metro will become like their state transport undertaking buses, in other words, collapse.

"Now, as regards the affordability, I agree, but metro systems have to be self-sustaining. There are some state governments which would want to make metro system free, which means the metro will become like their state transport undertaking buses, in other words, collapse. So, a judicious balance has to be found," he said.

The Minister also said that the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have set up 22,000 electric vehicle charging stations. "All the new roll-out of vehicles which are coming in the next year, most of them will be electric vehicles. Now, what I am doing is only a part of what is being done by the Government of India. My colleagues who deal with the ministry of NHAI and Heavy Industries, they are all dealing with this. So, there is a large bouquet of incentives which are there for electric vehicles," the minister said. In a written reply, Puri said urban transport is an integral part of urban development, which is a state subject.