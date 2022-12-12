New Delhi: There is less than one 'jhuggi' (a slum dwelling typically made of mud and corrugated iron) per acre of land earmarked for the resettlement of slum dwellers in Delhi, , Minister for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday during the question Hour.

"The seven government colonies which are coming up for redevelopment are spread over an area of 536 acres and the number of 'jhuggi' households identified are 507, which means less than one jhuggi in less than one acre of land," said Puri.

The Minister further stated that the Union Government is committed rehabilitating slum dwellers in Delhi. He said that although the Centre has provided alternative accommodation to the eligible only a few has agreed to live in the flats while several others have gone to court.

Puri also said that the policy of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi enunciated on December 11, 2017 is being followed for rehabilitation of slum dwellers. The policy stipulates that the eligibility for rehabilitation should be there for all 'jhuggi-jhopri' and 'bastis' which came up before January 1, 2006 and those which came up before January 1, 2015 shall not be demolished before providing compensation and no new ones are allowed to come up.

"We have provided alternative accommodation to the eligible people but only a few of them have occupied the flats," he told the House, adding that many of them have moved courts and several 'jhuggi' dwellers have sought stays.

Puri also said that in terms of eligibility for rehabilitation, 100 EWS flats have been purchased from DDA. But, after that a large number of jhuggi dwellers, whether eligible or not, have gone to the courts and obtained a number of stays.

"Out of 370 or so JJ clusters, we have already done surveys on 210 of them. Recently the prime minister released 3000 flats in Kalkaji to the beneficiaries and two such other projects are ready," he said.

Puri in a written reply stated that the Union Government is implementing the project for redevelopment of seven General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies in Delhi, which are spread over an area of 536 acres.

"The area of each of these seven colonies is Sarojini Nagar 255 acres, Netaji Nagar 111 acres, Nauroji Nagar 25 acres, Kasturba Nagar 50 acres, Thyagraj Nagar 14 acres, Srinivaspuri 73 acres and Mohammadpur 8 acres.

"Under this GPRA redevelopment project, 12,970 existing old houses are being replaced by 19,206 number of new houses. The 'jhuggis' in the project area, which are eligible for rehabilitation/relocation in terms of the eligibility criteria prescribed in the policy notified by Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, are offered suitable accommodation," he said.

Puri said the eligibility criteria, inter-alia, includes existence of 'jhuggi-jhopri basti' prior to 01.01.2006 and jhuggi before 01.01.2015 in such jhuggi-jhopri basti. "In these colonies, there are 507 number of 'jhuggi' households out of which 113 are eligible 'jhuggi' households and 394 are ineligible 'jhuggi' households.

"For rehabilitation/relocation of eligible 'jhuggi' households, 100 EWS flats at Narela have been purchased from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), out of which 90 have been allotted to eligible 'jhuggi' households, out of which five have already taken possession of the new flats. However, 18 eligible 'jhuggi' households of Thyagraj Nagar (Prem Nagar) have obtained a stay from Hon'ble High Court of Delhi," the minister said.

"No proposal has been received from the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi for development of slums," the minister also said. (with Agency inputs)