Agartala: In a new political twist, opposition Congress and Left Front in Tripura on Tuesday made a joint appeal to the voters of the state to unite against the misrule of BJP and come forward to end this ‘black regime’.

The opposition leaders issued a joint statement in this regard. Apart from CPIM state Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury and Tripura Pradesh Congress President Birajit Sinha, CPI state secretary Judhisthir Das, RSP secretary Deepak Deb, Forward Bloc Chairman Paresh Sarkar and secretary CPIML Partha Karmakar also undersigned the joint appeal. Jitendra Chowdhury claimed that TIPRA Motha Chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma also endorsed the views.

“An abnormally anarchical rule set in since formation of alliance government led by BJP. Civil rights were denied, the individual entity of the media has been destroyed. Independent functioning of the opposition parties has been immobilized through throttling their voice. In fact, a one party tyrannical rule has been imposed in the state. The right of the electors to freely cast vote has been snatched away. The election has been reduced to a farcical event”, the opposition leaders said in their joint statement.

Accusing a section of the police and administration, the opposition leaders claimed that the ruling party was being allowed to carry on their unconstitutional actions and the miscreants were getting support from the ruling party.

“Incidents like murder, terror acts, looting, and extortion of money are common in the state. The sources of means on the basis of which the people maintain livelihood are being destroyed. In some places, people are being evicted from their ancestral land. Crimes against mothers and sisters are taking place. The police don't touch the criminals as they carry label of ruling party. On the contrary, the fabricated cases against the victims are piling up. The rule of law has been replaced by rule of jungle”, the opposition leaders said.

Appealing the electorates to come out against this 'misrule' of BJP, the opposition leaders said the democratic-minded people of Tripura shall not accept the situation that has been prevailing in the state. They further said, "The people of the state should come forward cutting across political identity, religion, caste and community to raise a united voice of protest against this misrule and come forward to end this black regime”.

They also urged the general administration and particularly the police to pursue an impartial stand to restore rule of law in the state. They said ahead of the ensuing Assembly election, the Election Commission should take proactive measures to conduct the election in a healthy democratic atmosphere and ensure the right to vote.