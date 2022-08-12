Kollam: Following an argument with an employee at Kavanad Toll Plaza at Kollam, a car driver dragged him over an argument in which he sustained injuries. Based on the CCTV footage recovered by the police, Shibu, a resident of Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested. The video of the assault is doing the rounds on social media.

Kerala: Tollbooth employee dragged by car, incident captured on CCTV

The tollbooth employee Arun was assaulted by two people in the car. The car was coming from Alappuzha towards Varkala. When they tried to exit the tollbooth from the emergency passage, Arun tried to stop them, which led to a heated debate and the subsequent assault.

Police have recovered the CCTV footage, based on which the car registration number was procured. This led to the arrest of the car owner. Shibu, an advocate by profession, informed the police that his friend Lanjith was driving the car and assaulted Arun. Police have now initiated a search for Lanjith and the car they were traveling in.