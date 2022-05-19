Kartarpur Sahib: A Pakistan woman met her Indian brother, 75 years after the partition. They were separated during the India-Pakistan partition in 1947. The Indo-Pakistani partition has alienated many families but since the Kartarpur corridor opened up, it has united several families who got separated during the partition. A similar heartwarming story has again come to light on social media.

Bibi Mumtaz, who got separated from her family, during the partition of 1947, met her three Indian brothers Gurmeet Singh, Sardar Narendra Singh, and Sardar Amrinder Singh in Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur after a separation of 75 years.

Bibi Mumtaz currently living in Pakistan with a Muslim family. During the time of the partition, she was found alone with her dead mother, who was reportedly killed by a violent mob. The family of Bibi was from the Sheikhupura district of Pakistan.

Bibi recalls she was a little girl at that time, she was crying while sitting next to her mother's dead body when Muhammad Iqbal and his wife Allah Rakhi found her. They adopted her and decided never to tell the truth to Mumtaz Bibi. However, Iqbal could not stop himself to break his promise as his health started to deteriorate some years back.

Ever since Mumtaz Bibi got the news of her past, she began searching for her biological family and came to know that she belonged to a Sikh family who lives in Patiala in eastern Punjab. Then her son Shahbaz started searching for the Sikh family on social media and came to know that the Sikh family is currently residing at Shutrana village of Patra in the Patiala district of Punjab.

Man Aman Singh Chhina, a journalist based out of Chandigarh first tweeted about siblings who got separated during the partition.