Belagavi(Karnataka): Dr Krishna Ella the Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Limited, Hyderabad, along with Professor of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Rohini Godbole and Infosys co-founder Senapati Krish Gopalakrishnan were awarded honorary Doctor of Science degree at the 21st convocation of Vishweshwaraiah Technical University of Belagavi.

In the absence of Dr Krishna Ella, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla received the Doctor of Science Honorary Degree. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot presented the award.

Meanwhile, Bushra Mateen, a student in the civil engineering department set a record by winning 16 gold medals. University holds the record for most gold medals in history, earning 13 gold medals. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot congratulated Bushra Mateen on 16 gold medals. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayana, Chancellor Prof. Karisiddappa was present at the ceremony.

