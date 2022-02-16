Ranchi (Jharkhand): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra, who came to meet the family of Rupesh Pandey, a victim of mob lynching in Hazaribagh, was detained at Ranchi by the Airport Management today. BJP workers and many activists of Hindu organisations reached the airport and expressed their displeasure against the district administration and the state government. The workers protesting outside the airport said the way the state government has stopped Kapil Mishra at the airport, completely explains that the state government wants to "hide its failures".

Sending his message from inside the airport, Kapil said that Rs 14 lakh had been deposited for the deceased Rupesh Pandey for help, which he had to give to his family. "But the way the government has stopped me from going to 'Shradh' of Rupesh Pandey, reflects that this government is giving protection to the criminals," he said. Following the instructions of the district administration, Kapil left for Delhi at 1:30 in Air India's 418 flight.

Earlier in a video message, Kapil said that he was detained for the four hours and was not even allowed to talk to the media. He said he had no clue why he was stopped to meet the grief-stricken family of the victim.

Meanwhile, Section 144 was implemented in Barhi following the mob lynching case in Hazaribagh. The administration made it clear that if any person tried to disturb mutual harmony and peace, it will deal with him strictly. To maintain peace and order in Barhi subdivision, 600 personnel were deputed under 6 additional companies of Jharkhand Armed Police. Earlier, on the day of immersion of Saraswati Puja, February 6, Rupesh Pandey died in a suspicious incident in a clash between two groups.