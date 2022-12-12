New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who paid a surprise visit to Delhi airport, has said that today they have increased the number of entry gates from 14 to 16. A meeting was held with officials inside the airport where it was decided to set up a display board at every entry gate to show the waiting time before entry of passengers.

The new measures are expected to reduce waiting time. This will help ensure minimum waiting time for passengers at the entry gate. Minister Scindia paid a surprise visit to Terminal-3 of the Delhi International Airport on Monday amid complaints by passengers about harassment at security checks at the airport. The Minister's visit has taken the airport staff and passengers by surprise.

For the last few days, users were sharing their harrowing experiences at the Delhi International Airport Terminal-3. They complained that the security officials are putting unnecessary hurdles on the pretext of security checks. They were made to pass through these ordeals in a very rude manner, the passengers said.

Scindia, who was accompanied by senior ministry officials, also interacted with security personnel and others at the airport. In recent days, there have been complaints from passengers about long queues and waiting hours at the airport. IGIA, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2, and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3. On average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.