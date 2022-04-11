Lohardaga: The district authorities here have imposed Section 144 on Monday to control the violence that erupted after the stone-pelting and arson incident that broke out during the Ram Navami procession on April 10. With the entire Lohardaga converted into a cantonment area, the authorities have also banned the internet services here since Sunday midnight and passed strict orders against posting anything about the incident on social media.

Six villages in the district, that were most affected by the violence, have gone eerily quiet with many villagers fleeing their homes and taking shelter in other villages. The police force has also been deployed in the neighbouring villages including Bhokta Garden, Hirahi, and Kujra among others. Many magistrates including DSP Parmeshwar Prasad, Sadar Circle Officer Arun Tirkey are also monitoring these villages.

Initially, the SDO had declared the imposition of Section 144 only in the concerned villages, though it was expanded to the entire district soon afterwards. With several officers of SP and DIG ranks deputed in Lohardaga, DIG Sunil Bhaskar himself is keeping an eye on the whole matter. Meanwhile, the people injured in the communal violence in the Lohardaga district are being treated at RIMS and private hospitals in Ranchi. One person was killed in this violent incident, while two of the injured are reportedly in serious condition.

Also read: Tension prevails after stone pelting on Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand