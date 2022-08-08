Jhansi: A hoax letter found in a toilet of a train compartment created havoc among the police personnel and railway administration, as the letter stated that terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda, were boarding AP Express with arms and ammunition. While the another letter claimed of having a bomb in Karnataka Express.

As the officials received the information, they swung into action in all the stations on the route. As the trains reached Jhansi, a thorough search operation was launched on the trains with the help of a bomb squad and sniffer dog, but nothing suspicious was found after which trains left for their respective destinations, said the railway police official.