New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is considering a proposal to merge the three biggest entrance exams in the country, NEET, JEE Main, and CUET. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was launched this year and in its debut year, the entrance exam has received over 1 million applications. Now, the experts are contemplating if engineering and medical education too can be brought under the same ambit. An expert committee will soon be formed to formulate a new policy.

UGC Chairman M Jagadish Kumar in an interview with ETV Bharat said that National Testing Agency (NTA) will be able to conduct it more efficiently if three different exams are brought under one test. Students can choose a course based on the marks they get in a single exam. "That is why we are going to bring this new policy," he said. Kumar said a committee is going to be formed to discuss the idea with the relevant partners and arrive at a consensus.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

ETB: What are the upcoming changes in the exam pattern?

Kumar: Currently, NEET students write Physics, Chemistry, and Biology paper. JEE students write Maths, Physics, and Chemistry. CUET also consists of 61 different subjects along with these subjects as well. We think that if only CUET is conducted based on the NCERT syllabus, it will be easier for the students. When this is done, the educational institutes that provide admissions in NEET will only take the marks obtained by the students in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology subjects and allot them the seats.

Similarly, for engineering courses, the colleges will consider the marks obtained by students in Maths, Physics, and Chemistry subjects only. Students who do not get seats in engineering and medicine can join the courses of their choice in other general universities with the same entrance exam score.

ETB: How did the merger idea come about?

Kumar: Since the introduction of CUET, there are three major exams in the country. NEET and JEE Main. Most people write all three. That's when I got the idea that what is the need for a student to write three exams.

ETB: What are the benefits of it?

Kumar: Students will get rid of multiple exams and will be able to focus on one exam that too on the topics studied in class 12th, it will be enough. The test consists of four types of multiple choice questions. Some will test students' memory, others will test their analytical power by choosing among the given answers. Some questions are based on a simple concept.

ETB: Aren't NEET and JEE tough compared to regular central university exams?

Kumar: We should test the talent of our students based on what they have studied in class 12. Apart from that, in the name of high standards, children should not be made to go to coaching centers to understand what they do not know and have not read in the entrance exams. If so, the demand for coaching will increase there. Placing an unnecessary burden on children is not good. Students are very happy with CUET Question Paper. Questions are based on what they have read in class 12. Entrance exams should remain the same.

ETB: When will the Joint Study Committee for Entrance Examinations be formed?

Kumar: A committee can be formed in a month or two months. It will consult with the relevant partners in six months. It will also look at the possibility of an integrated, one single CUET and come up with recommendations. Then, these recommendations will be put up for stakeholders’ feedback and based on the feedback the recommendation will be finalised.

ETB: Now they are giving NEET and JEE ranks. Will the ranks be declared in CUET as well?

Kumar: The committee will decide that matter. But some say that when we write three different tests, we have more chances, don't we? They are doubting whether they will decrease if they do the same. We intend to conduct CUET twice a year in the future to consider them. The exam can be given twice in May and December. If not once, then it is possible to get another chance.

ETB: By what year do you intend to implement the change?

Kumar: We aim to implement this next year if possible. If not, we will bring it in the year 2024-25. Such decisions should not be taken hastily. We intend to think from all angles and take the views of all partners and move forward. That is why we are asking for a discussion on it.