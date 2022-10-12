New Delhi: A delegation of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind led by its general secretary Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi today met the Special Commissioner of Police Law & Order, Dependra Pathak, at his office in New Delhi and submitted a letter of a memorandum signed by Jamiat president Maulana Mahmood Madani over the recent incident of hate speeches against the Muslim community made by a BJP MP Parvesh Varma and a BJP MLA from UP along with two other religious leaders at Dilshad Garden, New Delhi on October 9, 2022.

The memorandum demanded strict action against all those who were involved in organizing this meeting and also those who gave inflammatory speeches. “As responsible and peace-loving citizens, therefore, we request you to kindly take serious note of the event and also direct the concerned officials to take stringent action not only against the event organizer but also against all the persons who gave inflammatory remarks against Muslims so that such hate mongers could taste exemplary punishment."

The delegation while noting that Delhi police is yet to lodge an FIR against the hate speakers, urged the Special CP to make sure that FIR is registered against their names. "Whatever action has been taken so far is not satisfactory. It is also an issue of citizens’ trust in law and order in the country. If a particular community is targeted in the capital of the country and if it is announced to boycott the entire community there, it will have an impact at the international level as well," the statement read.

These recurring threats reminded us of the horrendous communal riots that took place two years back in Northeast Delhi. The local Muslim community is under a sense of fear and feeling threatened aftermath of such an open call.

The letter also noted the observation made by the Supreme Court about the scourge of hate speeches and inaction on part of the law enforcement agencies. Responding to a PIL in this context, the CJI agreed to the claim that hate speeches were sullying the country's atmosphere and this needed to be curbed.

On this occasion, the Special CP, Law & Order, Dependra Pathak told that the probe is already initiated in this regard and "we are collecting pieces of evidence, particularly video clips, and looking into the matter."

Maulana Hakeemudding Qasmi, advocate Noorullah, Maulana Gayyur Qasmi along with Maulana Azeemullah, Dr. Mashhood Alam, and Maulana Muazzam Arifi were part of the delegation that met Special CP today.