New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on the President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who is on a four-day visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi. In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Honored to call on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during his visit to India. Our Neighbourhood First and Maldives' India First policies are complementary. They take our special partnership forward."

Earlier in the day, Maldives President Solih arrived in New Delhi to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and review the progress made in this wide-ranging partnership between the two countries. He is accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation. During the visit, President Solih will meet the President and hold talks with the Prime Minister.

Sharing his views on the visit, former ambassador Anil Trigunayat told ETV Bharat that Maldives is important for India's SAGAR initiative and India has been the first responder to any crisis on the strategic island nation. "The current Solih government has responded to India's Neighbourhood First policy. Hence, his visit will further enrich the collaborative landscape as the leaders will discuss domestic and regional challenges," the former ambassador said.

Also read: Maldivians and Sri Lankan expatriates protest near Maldives President Solih's house

"Only a few days ago the Maldivian Army Chief visited India...Ties remain strong even if a certain section of polity there may wish to undermine it," Trigunayat said. President Solih upon his arrival was accorded a warm welcome by MoS Sanjeev Balyan, Indian Envoy to Maldives Munu Mahawar, Maldives envoy to Delhi Hussain Niyaz and Chief of protocol Nagesh Singh.

The Maldives is a key neighbour of India in the Indian Ocean region, the focus during talks is also going to enhance the maritime security between the two sides. During this visit, President Solih will also visit Mumbai, Maharashtra and participate in business events. The Maldives is India’s key neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a special place in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy. In recent years, the partnership has witnessed rapid growth in all areas of cooperation.

In December of 2018, President Solih visited India, which was also his first foreign visit abroad after assuming office earlier that year. It was during that visit India announced a financial assistance package of USD1.4 billion and also offered additional 1000 scholarships over the next 5 years.