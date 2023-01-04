Jaipur: Rajasthan on Wednesday reported one case of Omicron XBB.1.5 variant in the capital Jaipur, marking the sixth such case in India and the first one in the state. According to the information received from the Medical Department, this infected person is a resident of Sikar and had recently returned from the USA. The patient's samples were sent to SMS Medical College, Jaipur for genome sequencing, as informed by Dr. Sudhir Bhandari, VC of the Rajasthan University of Health Science and head of the State Advisory Committee for Corona.

Dr. Bhandari further informed that the medical department is investigating the complete travel history of the patient and the people the patient has come in contact with so far. Soon a health bulletin regarding this will also be issued by the Medical Department, he said.