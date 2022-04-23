New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday extended by eight days the custodial interrogation of five persons, booked under the stringent National Security Act in connection with the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel sent Ansar, the alleged “main conspirator” behind the violence; Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the clashes Salim, Ahir, and Dilshad to further police custody after they were produced before the court on expiry of their earlier custody.

The court, meanwhile, issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against accused Sanwar Kalia, Saddam Khan, Anwar, Chand and Salman after police said they were absconding.

“Eight days PC (police custody) remand of accused is granted. Accused be produced on May 1 through VC,” the court said. During the arguments, police told the court that all five arrested accused were required for further interrogation and to confront all the co-accused persons with each other.

The police said the accused were required for linking the chain of incidents, to ascertain the role of each and every one of them, to find out the source of illegal weapons which were used in the alleged offense, and for tracing the other accused persons involved in the case.

“Sustained interrogation with all the accused person involved in the offense is required,” the prosecution told the court.

The court also sent four accused – Aksar, Mohd. Ali, Gulam Rasul and Sheikh Hamid – to judicial custody till April 30.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

PTI

