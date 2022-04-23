New Delhi: Delhi Crime Branch's, the anti-gang squad (AGS), had succeeded in arresting three smugglers involved in the smuggling and trading of 'Ambergris' (commonly known as whale vomit or as floating gold in smugglers' language). The arrested accused have been identified as Gautam Kumar alias Shiv of Mayur Vihar, Phase 3 of Delhi, Rajesh Joshi of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, and Rohit Sagar of Sahibabad under Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to Crime Branch DCP Rohit Meena, 22.360 fine quality Ambergris worth Rs 22 crores and 2 Scooty-bikes have been recovered from the accused.

Ambergris is a waxy substance that is flammable. It is produced inside the digestive system of sperm whales and debate is on whether the substance is partially digested by hard parts of giant squids. After being accumulated for years inside the sperm whale's stomach, the substance is then either vomited or excreted and floats in the ocean for years, undergoing various chemical changes to transform into Ambergris, a highly valued substance in the perfume industry, where it is used as a fixative.

DCP said that "On April 21, ASI Rajbir Singh of Crime Branch received a tip-off that two people named Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Kumar alias Shiva were in search of buyers and had approached many people to sell them Ambergris valued at Rs 22 crore. After which a team of officials contacted them while pretending to be prospective buyers. When the gang arrived at the designated place which is Hotel Amar Inn in Lajpat Nagar to sell the Ambergris, police nabbed them."

"The material recovered is very rare and police teams were not having much detailed knowledge of it, so to examine the substance a team from South Forest Division, GNCT, Delhi was called in. Vijay Kumar, Deputy Range Officer, Dr. Mohit Swami (Wildlife Veterinarian), and other members after conducting some tests confirmed the substance as 'Ambergris'," further added DCP.

Later on April 22, a case was registered against them in the Crime Branch police station under sections 9, 39, 49, 49 B(1) of the IPC, 51, Wildlife Protection Act of section 120-B/34, and all of them have been sent to jail after being presented before the court.

