New Delhi: Hitting out at opponents, especially Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Manoj Tiwari said, "Leaders from opposition parties have been visiting Jahangirpuri to do political tourism. They try to find out the religious angle in everything. We didn't allow encroachments on lands in the name of religion." Speaking further, Manoj Tiwari, said, "Encroachments are the major issue all over the country. It is not just in Delhi. The MCD and police have been doing their job. I think it was necessary.

The matter must not be seen from the angle of any religion or caste. We honour the Supreme Court's ruling in the matter and I am hopeful that the court will give an order to remove this encroachment." Talking about AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks, he said, "Owaisi is lying. Only those encroachments have been removed, which were by the roadside. No house was demolished."