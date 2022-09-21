Srinagar (J&K): A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan died after falling off a building in the Pandrethan area of Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said. As per local inputs, the mishap took place early today morning when Constable Anuj Kumar of 151 Battalion, A/coy SSB fell from the building at the Geology and Mining Department in Pandrethan.

Kumar was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, an official said. The police have taken cognizance of the incident and registered a case into the matter. The cause of the accident is to be ascertained, while an investigation is underway.