Srinagar: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday flagged off a Boat Rally in Dal Lake under the "Har Ghar Tricolor Campaign". The campaign is part of the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75 years of independence. While flagging off the boat rally, LG Sinha appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to hoist the tricolor atop their houses from August 13.

"Flagged off Har Ghar Tiranga rally at Dal Lake, Srinagar. This is a celebration of the ideals and aspirations of the country. I appeal to everyone to join this campaign by hoisting the tricolor on their homes from 13th to 15th August," the LG wrote in a tweet. On Thursday, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and the president of the People's Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, criticized the Bharatiya Janta Party-led Central government for doing politics in the name of the tricolor.

