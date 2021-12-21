Jammu: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in Jammu & Kashmir has scheduled a meeting at the residence of the chairman Farooq Abdullah in Jammu on Monday. The meeting was proposed after the recent row in the state over the Delimitation Commission's draft proposal suggesting six additional seats for Jammu and only one for Kashmir, that came out on Monday. Almost all the political leaders from Kashmir condemned the proposal calling it biased and unacceptable.

This will be the first PAGD meeting after Sajad Lone led Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference pulled out from PAGD on Sunday. He declared his decision of leaving the alliance through a letter to the President of PAGD Dr Farooq Abdullah, citing a breach of trust between partners, which they believe is beyond remedy.

Also read: JK: Sajad Lone led People's Conference pulls out of Gupkar Alliance

The Delimitation Commission, with authority to restructure the Assembly or a Lok Sabha constituency, proposed six additional seats for the Jammu region and only one for Kashmir Valley in its 'Paper 1' discussed with five associate members on Monday in New Delhi. The Commission was formed eight months after the abrogation of Article 370 for the demarcation of the Lok Sabha. The draft proposal submitted is receiving criticism from political parties across Kashmir with allegations of political agenda attached to it.

PAGD's last meeting was held in August when the leaders adopted a resolution to restore the constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as per articles 370 and 35A at National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar on August 24.

Notably, leaders from constituent parties had for the first time attended the meeting of PAGD since its formation two years ago.

Also read: Political storm brewing in J&K as delimitation commission proposes 6 new seats for Jammu, 1 for Kashmir