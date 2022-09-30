Darjeeling: An Israeli national was found dead in his hotel room Thursday morning in Darjeeling. The foreigner was identified as Nathan Levy (29) who arrived at Sandakphu in the Darjeeling Hills on September 27 and was staying at Hotel Sherpa Chalet.

Darjeeling District Magistrate S Ponnambalam confirmed the incident. “We have received information that an Israeli national has expired today (Thursday) at Sandakphu. His body has been sent for post-mortem and further action is being taken by the police administration,” the district magistrate said.

He said that the information has also been sent to the Home Department which will inform the Israeli embassy. According to police sources, initially, it appears to be a natural death. “But we cannot say anything conclusively at this stage as post-mortem and other formalities are pending,” police said.