New Delhi: The Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in India later on Tuesday night on a four-day visit, marking his first-ever visit to India since taking charge last year. During the visit, he is scheduled to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, June 8. The Iranian FM is also further scheduled to visit Mumbai and Hyderabad.

According to the media advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, after holding talks with the EAM, the Iranian FM will leave for Mumbai on Wednesday night, followed by his visit to Hyderabad immediately the next morning. His return back to Tehran is scheduled for Friday night. The FM was expected to visit India earlier this year, though it had gotten postponed as External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had tested positive for Covid-19.

The visit comes amid the Ukraine conflict and the resultant global fuel crisis and widespread protests in Iran over the food shortage amid the war. His visit can also be seen as crucial as the controversy over the BJP leader's comment on Prophet Muhammad is escalating, with protests and condemnation from several Muslim nations and global organisations.