Dehradun: Before the election results, which are slated for March 10, the leaders of Uttarakhand are discussing about the alliances and how to enhance their chances of coming to power. Though both the BJP and Congress are claiming to form the next government. but the clear picture would be known only after the results.

In this backdrop, ETV Bharat spoke to senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat regarding the current political situation and which party has more chances to form the next government.

Why is Harish Rawat worried about you so much?

Trivendra Rawat: Congress leader Harish Rawat is an experienced and senior leader. Hence, he should lend his services to Congress think tank instead of speaking about my stature in the BJP. Rawat is worried about his position in Congress.

What is your take on Rawat's statement on you?

Trivendra Rawat: Harak Singh Rawat made a statement that the BJP has made Trivendra Singh Rawat's condition so bad that it has selectively eliminated his close associates and tickets have not been allotted to them. To this, Trivendra replied, "I am close to BJP's 57 MLAs. So, in such a situation, Harak Singh Rawat was making statements only to heat up the political climate. Instead, he should pay attention to his party affairs.

What is your equation with Pushkar Singh Dhami?

Trivendra Rawat: It was a normal meeting and we keep on meeting. This is not the first time that Pushkar Singh Dhami had come to meet me at my residence. Dhami has been close to me when he was in student politics at Lucknow University and has been visiting my residence since then. Dhami had become an MLA for the first time in 2012 and would have visited his residence several times after that to meet me. But now, he is being the Chief Minister, his visits to my residence are hogging the limelight.

Why two Rawats are not contesting elections?

Trivendra Rawat: In the Assembly elections, two big faces from BJP and Congress were not in the electoral fray. Trivendra Singh Rawat from BJP and Harak Singh Rawat from Congress. In such a situation, taking a jibe at Harak Singh Rawat, Trivendra Rawat said that there is a difference between the two Rawats. One Rawat is the one, who has been expelled from BJP, while the second Rawat is the one, who dedicated himself to the party.

Why is Harish Rawat is worried about horse-trading?

On Harish Rawat's concern about horse-trading, Trivendra Rawat quipped that Harish Rawat's concern is about the election results. As far as misuse of the government machinery or adopting any other gimmick is concerned, he reminded that it was Harish Rawat's government, which misused the government machinery.