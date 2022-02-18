New Delhi: Indian Navy's warship INS Visakhapatnam carried out the test-firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the western seaboard today. The warship has now reached Visakhapatnam to take part in President's Fleet Review on February 21, informed Defence sources.

The missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam which is the latest warship of the Indian Navy inducted recently. BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and has been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms. An underwater version is also being developed which will not only be used by the submarines of India but will also be offered for export to friendly foreign nations.

Indian Navy test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the President's Fleet Review of the Indian Navy on 21 February in Visakhapatnam to commemorate 75 years of India's independence. The President's Fleet review will witness the participation of more than 60 ships, submarines and more than 50 aircraft. As part of this ceremonial event, all participating units including Indian Naval warships, submarines, auxiliary vessels as also assets of other maritime organisations such as Coast Guard, Shipping Corporation of India, and National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), will be anchored in a formation of four precise columns.

To commemorate the 75th year of independence, the theme of PFR 22 is 'Indian Navy – 75 years in Service of the Nation.' Even the logo for PFR 22 highlights the Indian Navy’s prowess in all three dimensions and aptly depicts the theme of PFR 22.

A Fleet Review is usually conducted once during the tenure of the President. Post-Independence to date, a total of 11 Presidential Fleet Reviews (PFRs) have been conducted by the Indian Navy, of which two have been International Fleet Reviews (IFRs; 2001 and 2016). Historically, a Fleet Review is an assembly of ships at a pre-designated place for the purpose of displaying loyalty and allegiance to the Sovereign and the State.

