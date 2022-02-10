Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): In view of security concerns for the assembly elections, all bridges connecting the Indo-Nepal border in Uttarakhand will be sealed 72 hours before polling begins in the state. The army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and state police personnel will also increase patrolling along the border to discourage any possibility of infiltration of chaotic elements.

The Election Commission has written to all the concerned security agencies as well as the Nepalese administration regarding preparations to seal the border bridges.

"After a meeting with the Nepal administration, it has been decided to close the border 72 hours before poll day. The same has been communicated to the Nepali administration," District Election Officer, Ashish Chauhan said.

The Indo-Nepal border will be completely sealed from February 11 to February 14, and will only be opened after the voting process is over. Due to the closure of the bridge for 4 days, the movement between Nepal and India will come to a standstill. In view of this, Nepalese citizens have intensified the purchase of essential commodities from Indian markets.

India shares a 275-km border with Nepal in Uttarakhand. People living on both sides of the border in these areas have maintained cordial relationships for centuries. There are 9 routes of movement between India and Nepal in Uttarakhand. Of these, 7 are in Pithoragarh while 2 are in Champawat.

