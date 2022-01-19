Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said in a letter to party national president JP Nadda that he will not be contesting the Uttarakhand assembly elections later this year. The former CM mainly cited the increased partaking of youth in state politics as the reason behind his moving away from active contestation.

"There has been a change of guard in the state. It has got a young leader in Pushkar Dhami. In the changed political circumstances, I think I should not contest the 2022 assembly polls. I had apprised the party with my feelings earlier," Rawat stated in his letter.

Rawat had mentioned among party workers earlier as well that he would not be contesting elections this time around. According to sources, the former CM can be made the state working president of the BJP.

"I want to work whole-time so that the BJP government is formed under Dhami's leadership. Therefore, I request you to accept my request of not contesting so that I can do my best for the formation of the BJP government in the state again," the letter added.

Notably, Trivendra Singh Rawat remained the Chief Minister for the longest period of time among all BJP CMs in Uttarakhand, which makes the announcement quite crucial for the BJP.

After Rawat's exit from office in March 2020, Tirath Singh Rawat was elected Uttarakhand CM, who after a short four-month stint, was succeeded by current Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

With agency inputs