New Delhi: India and China held the 17th round of high-level military talks was held at Chushul Moldo on the Chinese side on December 20. The talks between the two countries were frank and in-depth the focus was on the resolution of the remaining issues, states MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Two sides exchanged views along the LAC in the western sector discussions at the earliest. The two sides agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the western sector and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually accepted resolution, added MEA spokesperson. (PTI)